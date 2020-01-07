Many passengers abducted as gunmen ambush 2 vehicles in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Many passengers have been kidnapped in Katsina State when gunmen ambushed two Peugeot J5 buses Sunday night.

The buses were said to be returning from a weekly market at neighbouring Jibia town on their way to Batsari town. They were attacked around Ruma village.

While locals alleged that about 40 persons were kidnapped, the police command in the state said only seven persons were abducted.

Sources said the bandits had blocked the road and moved all the passengers numbering between 38 and 40 into the bush.

However, spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, said, “The command wishes to clarify rumours being circulated in the social media that yesterday (Sunday) in the evening bandits kidnapped 40 persons along Jibia-Batsari road.

“What truly happened was that yesterday 5/01/2020 at about 18:00hrs, bandits numbering over 60 and armed with AK 47 rifles blocked Jibia-Batsari road, exactly at Ruma village, forcefully stopped two J5 motor vehicles and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.”

“Search party led by Operation Puff Adder went after the hoodlums but succeeded in rescuing all the victims with the exception of seven others. The police, in collaboration with community members are combing the bush with a view to rescue the remaining seven persons not seen.”

He gave the names of those still in captivity as: Maazu Yasore, Alhaji Nuhu, Kabiru Hashimu, Dan Asibi Tela, Sani Kokari, Nura Shambal and Ali Dan Maituwo.

In a related development, the command has confirmed the attacked on Tsauri community were one Yasir Usman was killed. Locals said gunmen stormed the village in Kurfi LGA at about 7.30pm on Sunday shooting sporadically as people ran for safety.

The deceased was reportedly buried Monday morning after a funeral prayer held at his family house in Goruba road in Katsina municipal.

