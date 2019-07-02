Many Nigerians are unhappy — Obasanjo

  1. Home
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says a number of Nigerians are unhappy and want to leave the country.

Obasanjo, who spoke yesterday at the 9th Toyin Falola annual international conference held at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, said Nigeria might not move forward if the country continued to lose  its identity to diversity.

Speaking on a paper titled “Towards a Re-unification of the Sacred and Secular: Religious Interventions in Politics,” Obasanjo said: “When you mismanage  diversity with impunity, it is particularly annoying. It can lead to what we may not want it to lead to.

“I don’t know of any Nigerian who doesn’t wish Nigeria well, but I know many Nigerians who are unhappy and want to leave Nigeria. Our issue is so because what they expect from Nigeria they are not getting it.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Registrar,  Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said religion had been  used  “as a divisive factor and an   instrument  to spread hate and unleash violence over one another.”

Osinbajo said religion  in Nigeria had not  been properly understood .

He said: “The interface between religion  and the state was limited to issue of secularism, secularization and separation of power between state and religion.

In his keynote address, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, said religion  had failed in Africa.

 

