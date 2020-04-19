Many killed as bandits attack Katsina villages

ADVERTISEMENT

Many residents of several villages in Danmusa, Dutsinma and Safana local government areas of Katsina State were killed while many others were injured in massive and multiple attacks by bandits on Saturday morning.

The attack also led to the massive relocation of residents.

No fewer than 36 people were reported dead by locals with many injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed. Many people were reported missing.

The attack which started at about 3am at Kuraichi village spread to 10 other villages across the three local government areas by 10am.

The cause remained sketchy at the time of filling this report but Daily Trust gathered that it was a reprisal by the bandits over an earlier attack by some villagers while other sources said it was caused by the recent COVID 19 palliatives shared to the locals which the bandits came to snatch.

During the attacks, the bandits were said to be demanding for foodstuff and other items shared to the villagers.

Some of the corpses and the injured were taken to the Dutsinma General hospital.

A source told our reporter that at Makanwaci village 17 were killed. More corpses were recovered from Garkar Rake.

“Six were killed at Kuraichi village, two at Dogon Ruwa village, Daulai (Safana LGA) 5, in both Kuraichi A and B,” the source said.

In Gurza, one Nasiru Gambo said the bandits attacked Kuraichi village but were repelled by residents and the vigilante. Some residents went after Fulani houses, burning them and their foodstuff around 3am.

“In the morning, the bandits mobilised and attacked on about 150 motorcycles with 2 to 3 persons on each. They have burnt down Balza, Gurzar Kuka and Gurzar Gamji villages and Makurachi, our neighbours are here from Safana LGA,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, was yet to respond to enquiries at press time yesterday.

