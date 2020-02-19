ADVERTISEMENT

Many kidnapped as bandits raid Niger communities

From Romoke W Ahmad, Minna

Gunmen on Wednesday, invaded Madaka and neighbouring communities in the Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The gunmen according to sources, stormed the communities on motorcycles at about 6:30am, shot sporadically into the air, forcing locals to flee their homes.

The latest attack is coming barely four days after a police Inspector attached to Bangi police division, Ibrahim Mitra Chibok was killed by bandits during exchange of fire.

According to source closed to the communities, over 100 heads of cattle were rustled and many villagers kidnapped in the operation.

A source from the area said those kidnapped by the bandits, mostly middle men were being used as shields for their escape.

“The bandits are heading towards Allawa in Shiroro local government area. We cannot say if there is any casualty until after the situation has returned to normal” the source said.

He also said that men of the Nigerian Air Force were swift in attending to the distress calls from the villagers because ” we can see their helicopters hovering in the air to get the bandits”.

Efforts to get the Chairman of the Rafi local government council, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Modibo for comment was unsuccessful as his telephone was switched off.

However the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga when contacted on phone confirmed the incident.

“We received the report some minutes ago but I don’t have the details yet” Inga said.

