Many injured as NURTW members, LG workers clash

Many people were Saturday injured in Laranto, Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) when the local government workers clashed with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over ownership of a bus station.

The clash, according to witnesses, started when the NURTW members prevented some people from erecting structures on the Laranto bus station.

The aggrieved people allegedly went back to the LGA where their plots of land were sold to them and called for support against the NURTW members.

Their insistence on erecting the structures led to the clash before the men of the Nigeria Police, Laranto Division, intervened after many had been injured.

The chairman, NURTW, in Laranto, Alhaji Sule Yaro described the action of the LG officials as unfortunate.

He accused the officials of “collecting money from some individuals to sell our motor park.’’

He said: “We acquired the Laranto Motor Park legally in 1976 when Jang Jatau Kabiya was the Plateau Commissioner for Transport.

“We have all documents to support the ownership of the place by our association.

“We believe that this is an attempt to cheat on us.’’

When contacted, the Information Officer of the LG, Philip Eplong, said: “We didn’t ask them to leave the place entirely.

“There is a place where we believe hoodlums hide to commit crime.

“So, we want to keep the place busy so the hoodlums would not have a place to hide and beyond that, the LG can get another source of revenue.”

