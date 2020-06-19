Many injured as another building collapses in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were injured yesterday when a one-storey building collapsed at Sadiku Street, Alagba, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

The incident came barely 24 hours after a house at Ogudu collapsed, killing two children and injuring two others in the process.

Daily Trust had reported yesterday that the bodies of the two children were brought out from under the rubble of a collapsed house at No. 46 Gafari Balogun Street, Ogudu, Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed yesterday’s incident, said a storey building consisting of eight rooms, 23 shops and one store partially collapsed.

“No loss of life was recorded. However, the affected area has been cordoned off and integrity testing will be carried out,” Oke-Osanyitolu added.

