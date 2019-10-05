Many fish species face extinction – Don

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless Nigeria’s water bodies are conserved and well managed, many fish species will disappear, a lecturer and professor of fisheries and hydrobiology at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), Professor Ibrahim Baba Usman has warned.

Speaking at the university’s inaugural lecture series titled, “Fish Species Diversity in Northern Nigeria Major Water Bodies”, at the main campus auditorium, he said diverse fish species face extinction due to immense human activities.

“Unless deliberate measures are taken by relevant authorities, recent human activities are capable of causing serious threats to water bodies in the country, especially in the northern region, which could also negatively affect diversity of fish species,” he said.

He said the main factor that threatens fresh water and marine fish biodiversity across the globe is fishing, adding that studies had shown that several fish species were going out of existence.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammad Nasir Maiturare, said agriculture is key to the diversification that Nigeria desperately seeks. He expressed the determination of his management to encourage research activities towards improving agriculture in the country. He commended Professor Usman for bringing to limelight, the implications of allowing the extinction of some fish species.

