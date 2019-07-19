Many feared killed, houses burnt as militia attacks Tiv community in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people are feared killed in an early morning attack on two Tiv communities in Donga local government area of Taraba state.

North East Trust gathered that the attackers, suspected to be members of Jukun militia, launched an attack on Tor Damisa and Mangei towns which are all Tiv communities at about 4.40am on Thursday.

The attackers, it was further gathered, came with heavy weapons and opened fire in all directions while others set houses ablaze.

A survivor of the attacks, Mr Joseph Tur told North East Trust that the attackers stormed the community while people were asleep.

He said it was the sound of gun shots and burning of houses that awakened them and confusion set in as people run for their lives.

He said he managed to escape to Donga while many ran into the bush adding that he could not tell the level of destruction or the number of people killed.

The president of Tiv cultural Association in the state, Mr Goodman Dahida, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said the attack came after series of peace meetings were held and a ceasefire agreement was reached.

He said five Tiv communities were attacked few days after the peace meetings.

“We are making contact to affected community to find out the level of destruction and casualty figure,” Dahida said.

The chairman Donga local government council, Mr.Nashuka Ipeyen, confirmed the attack to our correspondent in a telephone interview.

He said the attackers came at about 5.20am and burnt many houses, adding that it was not known who the attackers were because they came in the night.

The chairman stated that he had reported the matter to both the governor and his deputy. The Public Relations Officer Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, could not be reached for comment as he did not answer calls by our reporter.

