Many feared killed as gunmen attack bank, police station in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Thursday reportedly attacked a First Bank branch in Isanlu town in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State leaving unconfirmed number of persons dead.

The attackers also reportedly hit the Divisional Police headquarters in the town, killing yet-to-be-ascertained number of officers and men.

Information on the attack was still sketchy as the time of filing this report as the State Police Command said its Divisional Officer who could have fed it with details of the development, has not been responding to calls.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah said following the inability to reach the DPO and other officers, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation has been deployed to assess what was going on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Attacks on a bank and police formation was reported by civilians but I can’t give you details because the DPO on ground cannot be reached yet but the Deputy Commissioner of Police is on his way to assess the situation,” DSP Ayah told our reporter on phone.

However sources said the gunmen attacked the division killing “every police man in sight”.

He also explained that the gunmen destroyed property at the headquarters and made away with weapons.

The source also said the gunmen numbering about seven arrived the First Bank in two vehicles and left several persons killed.

He said the attackers killed security personnel outside the gate before gaining access into bank where they also allegedly killed some bank officials, customers and more security personnel.

According to him, the attackers operated for more than an hour before driving off in their vehicles.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App