Many feared killed as bandits attack Zango village

Many people are feared killed as bandits attacked Zango village of Kankara local government area of Katsina state last night.

According to the locals, the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles at about 6:00pm and destroyed houses and farm lands.

An undisclosed number of people were also reported missing.

The police were not available for comment as at the time of filing this report.

