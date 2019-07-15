Many feared dead as storey building collapses in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Two corpses were evacuated and one injured from a storey building that collapsed on Monday evening in Jos, Plateau state, trapping family members and labourers, residents said.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, occurred around 4pm at Butcher lane in Jos North local government area while labourers were trying to patch cracks from the storey building.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at the time our correspondent visited the scene, hundreds of youths were digging through the rubble using bare hands and small tools as they search for more survivors.

Residents say the building belonged to popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the city, Alhaji Rufai Nalele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nalele was said to be out when the incident occurred but his wife, kids, employees and labourers are feared trapped.

“The building was constructed about five years ago using substandard materials, everyone knew there was something wrong with the building,” said Ibrahim Kasim who lives within the neighbourhood.

Kasim said there was a pharmacy at the ground floor of the building with many employees trapped.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App