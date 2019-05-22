Many feared dead as gunmen attack Akwa Ibom community

ADVERTISEMENT

Many have been feared dead after an attack on a community in Akwa Ibom State by some unidentified gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have attacked Ikot Adaba fishing community in Oku Iboku clan, Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom state, on Tuesday morning, leaving some dead, others wounded and more persons missing.

It was gathered that the armed gunmen, travelling in speed boats, allegedly shot at fishermen, traders and farmers as commercial activities was about to begin on the Ikot Adakpan beach.

According to a native of Oku Iboku, who preferred to be unnamed, the gunmen were suspected to come from Ikot Offiong community in Cross River State.

He said, so far, no corpse had been found but that the search for the missing persons have commenced.

“The gunmen are suspected to be from Ikot Offiong; they came in speed boats and started sporadic shootings, but they were prevented from further attacks by the soldiers on the beach, who returned fire for fire and they had to retreat.

“There is a small military post close to the beach. They had already started shooting before getting to the beach. You know in an attack like this, the corpses will start to float 24 hours after. So, the search for missing persons have started, though no corpse has been found yet,” he stated.

Chairman of Itu local government area, Mr. Etetim Onuk, who visited the scene of the incident in the company of the Army operations officer, 2 Brigade, Uyo, Capt. SS Jatau and Supol Temino, the Divisional Police Officer, Itu local government area, condemned the attacks on the innocent community members.

He called on the State and Federal governments to deploy more security personnel to the area to beef up security along the coastal communities.

When the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon was contacted, he said the police will soon begin investigation on the matter and will make complete information about the incident available.

