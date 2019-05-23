Many feared dead as gunmen attack A/Ibom community

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were said to have died after an attack on a community in Akwa Ibom State by gunmen Tuesday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked Ikot Adaba fishing community in Oku Iboku clan, Itu Local Government Area of the state, leaving some persons dead, others wounded and more missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the armed gunmen, travelling in speed boats, allegedly shot at fishermen, traders and farmers as commercial activities were about to begin on the Ikot Adakpan beach.

According to a native of Oku Iboku, who preferred to be unnamed, the gunmen were suspected to come from Ikot Offiong community in Cross River State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said so far, no corpse had been found, but that the search for the missing persons have commenced.

The chairman of Itu Local Government, Etetim Onuk, who visited the scene of the incident in the company of the army operations officer, 2 Brigade, Uyo, Capt. SS Jatau and Supol Temino and the Divisional Police Officer in the area, condemned the attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, said the police would soon begin investigation on the matter and make complete information about it available.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App