Breaking News
Many feared dead as explosion rocks Katsina
Many feared dead as explosion rocks Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina 
Scene of a pipeline explosion at Gloryland Eatate Isheri area of Lagos which claimed one life and another critically injured
A suspected Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) exploded at Yammama village of Malumfashi Local Government Area of Kastina, killing many people,  Daily Trust reports.
The blast which occurred on Saturday morning at the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai left many injured as well.
The exact number of those that died is yet to be ascertained but eyewitnesses stated that at least six people got killed.
An eyewitness said those killed were labourers, weeding grasses on the farm.
“I counted six corpses while five have been moved to the hospital. Security officers have cordoned off the area,” the source said
The police are yet to respond to enquiries made on the incident as of the time of filing this report.
Details later….

