Many feared dead as Boko Haram ‘seizes’ Gubio, Magumeri

Many civilians were feared killed and several property destroyed as suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Gubio and Magumeri towns in the northern part of Borno state on Wednesday night, reliable sources informed Daily Trust.

The attackers stormed Gubio town, headquarter of Gubio LGA at about 5:40pm and open fire, forcing residents to run into bushes.

According to a vigilantes source, the insurgents proceeded to Mugumeri town at about 9:00pm where they killed several people and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

” They walked freely in our town, many houses were burnt and telecommunications mast equally burnt, many are feared dead. We can’t tell you how many people were killed but certainly many lost their lives,” the vigilante source said.

