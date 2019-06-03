Breaking News
Sultan speaks on insecurity, corruption in Nigeria ahead Eid-Al -Fitr celebrationSenate Presidency: I expect endorsement of all PDP senators, says Ahmed Lawan
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Many fainted as police tear-gassed crowd at Taraba House Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

Many fainted as police tear-gassed crowd at Taraba House Assembly

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
File Photo: Police

Many people fainted at the gate of Taraba House of Assembly on Monday when police tear-gassed a crowd that wanted to make it into the building for the inauguration of the 9 Assembly.

The police and other security agents, at gate of the Assembly, could not control thousands of people, who accompanied newly elected members who were to be inaugurated and had to tear-gas the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reporter, who was also at the gate for coverage of the inauguration ceremony, said many people fainted at the scene.

A lady, who fainted, was rushed out, probably, to a hospital while several others went into a nearby restaurant, looking for water to wash their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the situation was later controlled and only invited guests were allowed into the Assembly to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Assembly which started at about 11am.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.