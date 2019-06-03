Many fainted as police tear-gassed crowd at Taraba House Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people fainted at the gate of Taraba House of Assembly on Monday when police tear-gassed a crowd that wanted to make it into the building for the inauguration of the 9 Assembly.

The police and other security agents, at gate of the Assembly, could not control thousands of people, who accompanied newly elected members who were to be inaugurated and had to tear-gas the crowd.

Daily Trust reporter, who was also at the gate for coverage of the inauguration ceremony, said many people fainted at the scene.

A lady, who fainted, was rushed out, probably, to a hospital while several others went into a nearby restaurant, looking for water to wash their eyes.

However, the situation was later controlled and only invited guests were allowed into the Assembly to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Assembly which started at about 11am.

