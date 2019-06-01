Many deadly ‘boys’ of Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lagos State, numerous gangs rule the streets, carrying out various crimes, including murder and rape. Daily Trust Saturday takes a look at the cult-like groups – most of them going with a suffix tagging them ‘boys’ – and their deadly activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

One morning in Agege, an old, densely-populated suburb of the Lagos metropolis that boasts Anwar-ul-Islam College, the first Moslem secondary school in West Africa and a history of peaceful coexistence of the Yoruba and the Hausa, a group of wild-looking teens poured onto a street off the old Abeokuta road, forming long lines.

The youngsters, numbering over 50, were armed with axes, cutlasses, knives and sticks. They wreaked havoc, as they swaggered along, breaking into and looting shops, and smashing the windscreens of vehicles parked on road shoulders. Of course, residents of the area had run home, doors firmly bolted, on hearing the ‘Awawa Boys’, as this group of hoodlums is known, were on a rampage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajegunle, a famous Lagos ghetto, has produced an array of football and music stars, but it has almost always been defined by the criminal elements that it breeds. A gang which calls itself ‘One Million Boys’ is the one whose reign of terror is holding the area in its grip, perpetrating robberies and rape.

In the Fadeyi area, Ikorodu Road, of the Lagos metropolis, positioned at the Fadeyi bus stop are the ‘Fadeyi Boys’, who must collect illegal tolls from every commercial bus that traverses that route. Also enforced to ‘settle’ heavily is any motorist unfortunate to have a vehicle break down in the area. That’s just a tip of the iceberg of criminal activities that the ‘Fadeyi Boys’ engage in, daily.

The ‘Fadeyi Boys’ are a cut apart from enforcers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who are the legal collectors of dues from commercial vehicle drivers in Lagos. The NURTW may be a registered body, but in practice, its implementation of the collection is almost always attended with violence, and woe betide any driver who hesitates to pay. Registered to coordinate only the operations of commercial vehicles, the activities of NURTW leaders in Lagos have well exceeded that mandate.

In the Bariga, Oworonshoki, Shomolu and Palm Grove areas of the metropolis, the ‘No Salary Boys’ gang holds sway. The modus operandi of the ‘No Salary Boys’ is not altogether different from that of other criminal gangs like the ‘One Million Boys’.

In Mushin, a community whose notoriety for accommodating different gangs of hoodlums dates as far as back as the First Republic, there is Akala Street, among many zones in Mushin, where suspected hoodlums congregate, smoking and selling marijuana, as well as consuming all sorts of psychotropic substances. Endless allegations of robbery and rape trail the ‘Akala Boys’.

The Fadeyi and Akala ‘boys’ are no less vicious. In the last two months alone, four killings occurred in the Fadeyi area. Whenever the cult gangs in Fadeyi clash, guns are fired freely.

Other groups the Lagos police has identified as ‘terrorists’ include the ‘Nokia Group’, and the ‘Shitta Boys’ of Surulere, with the decrepit National Stadium as their haunt of choice.

On virtually every street in the state, especially in the metropolis, internet fraudsters, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, idle away during the day. At nocturnal hours, they take to their laptops, working to fleece victims. Only a few residents of the state still see the ‘Yahoo Boys’ as relying on only their laptops; many believe – and some suspects the police arrested have actually confirmed it – that what they engage in as extra are money rituals using human blood and parts. That strain of ‘Yahoo’ is known in the state as ‘Yahoo Plus’.

Cultists are the ubiquitous ones across the state. Eiye, Aye, Vikings and Buccaneers included. The Eiye and Aye Boys dominate the cultism scourge in the state, with membership in all the other groups of ‘boys’. A common feature among the ‘boys’ in Lagos State is a disregard for human life.

In the rivalry for supremacy between the two groups, members of the Eiye and Aye confraternities take on each other at will, killing one another, and in the goriest ways, even keeping scores of the number of fatalities on each side, much like a game or sport.

Only recently, on April 14, 2019, in Ajah, in the Lekki area of the state, cultists of the Aye mould killed rival members of their Eiye rivals, beheading one of their victims afterwards. As confirmed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, “One axe with bloodstains was recovered. All the corpses have machete cuts, with one of the corpses’ head severed, but not taken away.”

Elkana was right about the head; grisly pictures of it, on the Ajah expressway, flooded social media the next day.

Exactly a month earlier, on March 14, 2019, in Ikorodu, an ancient town off the metropolis now hugging a city status, two other cultists had killed two bureau de change operators, Alhaji Yakubu Musa, and Alhaji Hassan Umoru, both from Kebbi State. When police arrested three suspects – Olanrewaju Oluwatosin, 40; Babatunde Idris, 26, and Mayowa Olawuni, alias General – in connection with the killing late April, they confessed.

The members of the Eiye cult group had deceived the BDC operators that a relation just came in from the United States of America and wanted to exchange the sum of $10,000 for naira. When Musa and Umoru got to the suspects’ den, they were killed and their bodies dumped in a septic tank.

When the police were recovering the decomposed bodies of the BDC operators, they also found those of two other persons believed to be members of the rival Aye cult group, whom Oluwatosin and his accomplices had allegedly murdered.

The suspected assassins did not only prise the BDC operators of the dollars, they collected the sum of N1.6 million from their relations, as ransom. The police said over 10 other suspects had so far been arrested over the killings.

Killings by Eiye and Aye cultists have virtually become a daily affair in Lagos. If they are not killing one another, they are killing victims of their armed robberies.

The ‘Awawa boys’, currently not known to be murderous, are however plaguing residents beyond Agege, their base. They are dreaded in areas like Dopemu, Ogba, Ifako-Ijaiye, Iyana-Ipaja, Sakamori, Ibari, Ashade, Abule-Egba, Ifako Ijaye, Agege, Isale Oja, Ibari, Akerele, Papa Ogba Ashade and Aluminium Village, where they troop to whenever they choose, stealing and raping.

Though called ‘boys’, some teenaged females have been observed to be part of the many gangs.

An ‘Awawa Boy’ can be identified by a membership mark, a unique teardrop tattoo beside the left eye. Always looking shabby and disreputable, their dilated eyeballs wear a permanent abnormally red, a function of constant ingestion of hard drugs.

Always moving in large numbers on their criminal missions, ‘Awawa Boys’ are known as drug addicts. When they intend to commit rape, they swallow Tramadol, which they believe to boost libido. A source on Oniwaya Road, Agege, told Daily Trust Saturday that to the ‘Awawa Boys’, a large number of girls raped grants bragging rights.

The source swore that a social occasion with the ‘Awawa Boys’ in attendance was highly likely to end in chaos. According to him, they themselves create fights, and in the confusion, their members go to work robbing innocent guests.

As unemployment ravages, and even many parents shirking their responsibilities to their teenage wards, the ‘Awawa Boys’ have proven to be an attraction to lost and wayward youths.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity for safety reasons, said: “Many reports had been made at the Pen Cinema and other police stations in Agege, but no concrete measures have been taken, further strengthening the gang. They now operate without fear.”

Also, some residents and business owners along Aguda, the Ogba retail market and College Road expressed their dissatisfaction with how the police and the state government in general have been handling the ‘Awawa Boys’ problem.

A stall owner at Aguda, Shuaib (not real name), narrated his ordeal in the hands of the ‘Awawa Boys’. “During the last Felabration event, they came in droves requesting that I quickly make noodles for them. I was able to take a few orders, when I suddenly heard a bang and my shelter fell down. Some of the gang members pushed me, and grabbed my neck. They scattered my goods, and took some money that I kept safe under the stand. I couldn’t do anything because I was outnumbered. They let me go when some residents started shouting and calling the police.”

The Lagos State Police Command admitted it has been inundated with reports of the alleged atrocities committed by the ‘boys’. A source there said, “We have made hundreds of arrest and prosecuted a whole lot of them, but they keep recruiting. But we will not relent in ensuring that our communities are safe.”

Recently, members of the Lagos State Task Force arrested a suspect they described as a leader of the ‘Awawa boys’. Identified as Tobi Akinbayo, alias Scorpion, he was arrested along with one Muyideen Olayinka and Ibrahim Olaniran at Aluminium Village in Dopemu, Agege. The Task Force’s chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, said the gang’s activities had been giving his agency sleepless nights. Saying those arrested would be prosecuted, Egbeyemi said the ‘boys’ were involved in rape, armed robbery, and murder.

A statement by the Task Force said Akinbayo, who lives at 10, Salako Street, Aluminium Village, had confessed that he and his gang members raped, burgled and killed those who confronted them during their operations. He was also quoted as saying: “We also sell Indian hemp to commercial bus drivers and area boys around Dopemu.”

A victim identified Akinbayo as the one who jumped the fence, entered her room, tied her mouth with her scarf, and raped her, leaving her bloodied. She said her mother rushed her to Abeokuta for treatment. She added, tearfully, that her assailant threatened to kill her mother if she dared report to any security agency. The victim’s mother corroborated the account, and the threats that followed.

Adebayo, 28, told officials that the ‘Awawa Boys’ is one group, but with cells in different parts of Lagos.

President of the Aluminium and Accessories Association, Dopemu branch, Mr. Biliaminu Oladimeji, lamented that he and his members, as well as many residents of the area, had lost millions of naira to the ‘Awawa Boys’. He disclosed that different gangs and their leaders charge aluminium traders between N1,000 and N2,000 daily for protection. Shops of those who refused to pay were usually burgled at night. He said in some months, the boys burgled about 15 shops, with the police allegedly not anything.

One of the traders, Ejike Okoronto, said the hoodlums invaded his shop in March, and carted away aluminium accessories worth millions.

Another trader, Mrs. Bunmi Adeoye, said the ‘Awawa Boys’ chopped off one of her fingers with a cutlass when she prevented them from forcefully entering her shop to collect protection money.

Human rights lawyer, Gabriel Giwa-Amu, called current developments on crime in Lagos “a scandal, and a human rights crisis.” He alleged that in 2017, when the ‘Badoo Boys’ cult/gang wreaked havoc in Ikorodu and other communities, the police did not bother to use information provided by relatives of victims for a thorough investigation. “The devastating impact these wild boys have had on many communities in just one year runs deep,” he said.

The Agege Local Government Council has expressed great worry on the activities of the ‘Awawa Boys’. Rotimi Sulyman, the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Council Chairman, disclosed that the council, through its legislative arm, is preparing a law that will criminalize renting any apartment to the ‘Awawa Boys’ in Agege.

“By the law, if any Awawa Boy is found in a rented apartment, the landlord will be arrested; that way, we can chase them out of Agege. These boys are into hard drugs and they have a very different notion about life. They believe they are already in pain and as such, they can inflict the same upon anybody. These are people whose parents abandoned them and who lacked care while growing up. You will see youths as young as 15, among them, walking in large groups.”

Sulyman told Daily Trust Saturday that in the past, the youths have been encouraged by way of seminars and talent hunts, all to facilitate legitimate jobs for them. “We also encouraged them to come to our vocational centre, and promised to pay them N10,000 monthly. Some of them came once, and never showed up again. So, our plan now is to hold a stakeholders’ meeting where everybody who has a stake in Agege will come together to brainstorm on the way forward,” he said.

Sulyman added: “The unfortunate thing is that whenever they’re arrested, before you know what is happening, they have been released and they are back to the community. So, parents of these boys, too, are expected to be at the stakeholders meeting.”

‘One Million Boys’, Daily Trust Saturday learnt, was formed in the last decade in Ajegunle by a group of about 20 young men, with an excuse they would be using it to fight perceived injustice in the area. The group has, however, morphed into a dreaded gang with its members alleged to be engaging in robbery activities, rape, and exploitation, and their activities stretching as far as the Ojo and Badagry communities. It also now has cells in other Southwestern states. The group assumed so much notoriety that in 2014, a Nollwood film production company, Okin Partners produced a movie of the same name based on the group’s criminal activities.

Elkana told our correspondent that the police will continue to arrest members of the different criminal gangs without let.

When Daily Trust Saturday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week how he intended to deal with the scourge of deadly gangs and cults in the state, he simply answered: “I will flush them out.” Residents of the state are patiently waiting for him to match his words with action.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App