Mandatory Face Mask: ‘Defaulters risk arrest, 14 days isolation’

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has threatened to arrest and isolate defaulters of compulsory use of face mask for 14 days.

Abiodun who disclosed that the state would begin full enforcement of mandatory use of face mask on May 1, said defaulters would be viewed seriously as an attempt to infect members of the public with COVID – 19.

The governor while addressing newsmen on Friday evening at his Iperu home in Ikenne Local Government Area, said over one million masks have been produced for distribution to the residents.

“Be rest assured that we will arrest you if you don’t wear face mask. In fact, when we arrest you, we will take you to an isolation centre because we will believe that you want to intentionally inflict or afflict someone with COVID – 19 and that is why you are not wearing your face mask.

“We will isolate you for 14 days during which we will make you do community service. So in your best interest, please ensure that if you are going out wear your face mask,” Abiodun said.

He disclosed that out of 29 COVID – 19 cases in the state, six have been discharged while the state is left with 22 active cases.

The Governor attributed increase in the number of cases recorded to the ongoing community testing, saying there is no cause for panic among the residents.

“Let me also reassure our people that there is no reason for panic. The fact that we get more number of confirmed cases shows we are doing right what we are to do. The increase in numbers of cases is because of our increase pace of testing. The advantage of this, is that it is better for us to detect and treat people who are already infected rather than leaving them undetected which will be more detrimental because it will increase community transmission.

“Let me also state that although, majority of these new cases are detected on immigrants coming into our country through our land borders. The lesson thereof is that the peculiarity of our dear State as the next-door neighbour to Lagos State which is the epicentre of the fight against Covid-19; and as a gateway to the other parts of the country, especially as a window to the West African sub-region puts us at a vulnerable position”, he said.

