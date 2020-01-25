Manchester United’s McTominay, Pukki, 5 other EPL players earning £10,000 or less a week

ADVERTISEMENT

Most players see joining a Premier League club as an opportunity to walk into a life of luxury. This explains why players leave big clubs in other European countries to join a mid-table or clubs struggling to survive relegation in the Premier League.

Among stars earning above the £300,000-a-week mark are Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and David de Gea after signing a contract extension with Manchester United worth £375,000-a-week.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is on a £290,000-a-week wage.

Also, players like Christian Benteke gets £120,000-a-week while Liverpool’s forgotten man Nathaniel Clyne pockets £70,000-a-week for not really doing much at all.

However, there are other players making impacts in the league but earn below £10,000-a-week wage.

Here are some of them:

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) – £8,000

The Finnish international has scored 11 goals in his first Premier League season, currently putting him level with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

In fact, he’s found the back of the net more often than Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus. However, Norwich could only afford to pay him below £10,000-a-week.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) – £10,000

Prior to his injury, McTominay was arguably Manchester United’s best player this season. The Scotsman has really come into his own in the last 18 months or so and when he returns from the treatment table, he should be straight in Ed Woodward’s office.

Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) – £850

The 19-year-old still goes home to live with his parents after a long day of scoring against Manchester United. A new contract is supposedly in the offing any day now.

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) – £692

As for Matty’s brother Sean, the Magpies have told him he still needs to do more to earn an extension of his own.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – £10,000

Only Alisson Becker and Kasper Schmeichel have conceded fewer goals than Sheffield United’s on-loan goalkeeper. With the fifth most clean sheets in the division too, there’s even been talk United want him back to provide serious competition for David de Gea next season.

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – £8,000

Even Tom Heaton, Villa’s highest earner, is only on £42,000 a week. That means at the other end of the scale there are players like Hause, whose whole weekly wage is picked up by some of his Premier League contemporaries in a single day.

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool – on loan at Swansea) – £10,000

Liverpool fans are expecting a bright future from this young man. The Reds’ current line-up is understandably almost impossible to break into so in the meantime, he’s been sent on loan to Swansea.

