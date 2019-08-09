Manchester United v Chelsea and other Premier League fixtures for this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

The English Premiership is back for the 2019/2020 season this weekend with mouthwatering fixtures.

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool will kick start the season on Friday night at Anfield as they host Norwich City.

Also in the weekend fixtures, Manchester United will host the Europa Cup champions Chelsea at the Old Trafford in a top-six clash.

Below is the full fixtures:

Friday 9 August 2019

Liverpool vs Norwich Anfield 20:00

Saturday 10 August 2019

West Ham vs Man City 12:30

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Utd 15:00

Burnley vs Southampton 15:00

Crystal Palace vs Everton 15:00

Watford vs Brighton 15:00

Spurs vs Aston Villa 17:30

Sunday 11 August 2019

Leicester vs Wolves 14:00

Newcastle vs Arsenal 14:00

Man Utd vs Chelsea 16:30

