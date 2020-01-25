Manchester United target Nigerian goal machine, Odion Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United are looking at Odion Ighalo as they try to bring in a striker on loan following the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford.

Former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract.

The Nigeria international scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese League One in 2017.

After their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the club – six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after successive defeats – are in need of ‘quality’ signings, with Paul Pogba as well as Rashford currently sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A £30m offer has been submitted for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old Jude Bellingham.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes remains intent on a move to Old Trafford, but talks between the clubs have stalled, with United currently £10m short of Sporting’s valuation.

Speaking ahead of an FA Cup tie at Tranmere, Solskjaer insisted the club was still working on reinforcements in a “difficult” market.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix. And it’s not going to be like eight players in or 10 players in one transfer window,” he said.

“We’ve had one proper transfer window in the summer because the Januarys are difficult, but we are trying to do something now.”

Marcus Rashford’s injury has certainly left Manchester United even lighter up front following Romelu Lukaku’s departure in the summer.

The club were confident of signing Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this month, but he chose Borussia Dortmund instead, going on to score a 20-minute hat-trick on his debut for the German side.

United have considered various short-term solutions, including Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens and Mario Mandzukic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App