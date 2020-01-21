  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Manchester United preparing £43m transfer bid for France hit man
ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United preparing £43m transfer bid for France hit man

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency report Published Date
Moussa Dembele

Manchester United are lining up a £43m bid for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

FootMercato suggest United are making moves following Rashford’s injury and they have identified Dembele as one of their main targets.

They are also in the race to sign Edinson Cavani who is seeking to leave PSG this January after being relegated to the bench.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are all seeking to win the race for the target man.

But Manchester United are now moving for Dembele who they see as an easy target.

It is not clear if Lyon will be willing to give away their lead scorer in the middle of the season.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.