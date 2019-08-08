Manchester United open Deadline Day talks for Lukaku’s replacement

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United are back in talks to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Manchester United are also interested in signing forward Inaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao, while Lukaku is currently in Milan for a medical after Inter agreed a fee on Wednesday.

Lukaku had looked set to join Juventus earlier in the window after a swap deal was agreed involving Paulo Dybala.

However, Manchester United ended their pursuit in the Argentine forward due to his hesitation over a move to Old Trafford and his wage demands, and they are now looking at Mandzukic instead.

Former Croatia international Mandzukic, 33, is someone United have kept tabs on for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to preserve his striking options next season.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juve last season. During his four years in Turin, he has won Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia three times and the Italian Super Cup once.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in signing 25-year-old Spanish forward Williams, according to Sky in Italy.

Williams scored 12 goals in 38 league games last season, and was voted La Liga Player of the Month for January, as Bilbao finished eighth in the Spanish top flight.

