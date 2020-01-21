Manchester United line up Inter Milan star as alternative to Fernandes

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United are reportedly lining up Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino as a potential transfer alternative to Bruno Fernandes.

Negotiations over the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes have stalled this past week, with United now considering other options.

Sky Italy report the likelihood of Vecino leaving the San Siro for Old Trafford could be dependent on the future of Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, who is in talks over a switch to Inter.

United are desperate for reinforcements in midfield, and have a strong relationship with the Serie A club, having already sold Ashley Young to Inter this month.

Vecino has featured in 17 matches this season, but is not considered first choice under boss Antonio Conte, and it is thought he will be allowed to leave if Inter can land Eriksen this month.

Tottenham are playing hardball over a fee for Eriksen, but could be forced to sell before the window is out rather than lose the Dane for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

Inter are currently offering around £12m to sign Eriksen now, while Spurs are holding out for closer to £20m.

A deal is expected to be reached between the two clubs before the deadline, which would pave the way for Vecino to move to United.

The 28-year-old has emerged as a target for United, who are looking to add some cover to their squad due to the absences of injured duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

United chiefs are still hopeful of concluding a deal for Fernandes, but are yet to agree a fee with Sporting.

The Portuguese club are demanding £60m for their star man, but the Record report United are only prepared to pay that as a total figure if performance-related bonuses equalling £10m are met.

