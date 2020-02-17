BREAKING: Manchester United defeat Chelsea, move closer to top four

ADVERTISEMENT

Goals by Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire earned Manchester United a 2-0 victory at Chelsea that moved them within three points of their fourth-placed opponents.

Michy Batshuayi fired wide for Chelsea before Martial’s glancing header from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross put United in front on the stroke of half-time.

Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma had a goal disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee review ruled that Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Brandon Williams in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick hit the post before his corner was powerfully headed in by Maguire to double Manchester United’s lead on 66 minutes.

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud had a goal overturned by the VAR for offside and fellow substitute Mason Mount hit the post, before Odion Ighalo came close to a debut goal in a late cameo.

The win moved Manchester United up to seventh with 38 points, three behind Chelsea.

