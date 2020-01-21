Manchester United board reveals when Solskjaer will be sacked

ADVERTISEMENT

The Old Trafford board are committed to backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this transfer window and in the summer.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the owning Glazer family will not waver from their plan to reboot the club based on youth, with Solskjaer at the helm.

Woodward has come under fire from United legend Gary Neville, who said he should be sacked for the club’s failings.

It has been claimed former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is waiting for a call from Woodward to take over from Solskjaer.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

One agent has even checked with Poch what his requirements would be to go to Old Trafford.

The club, however, are not considering him at the moment having invested so much trust in Solskjaer.

They accept it could take another two seasons to come to fruition but are determined to show patience, even if it means ending this season outside the top six.

Neville was scathing of Woodward and the board.

He said: “I can’t believe the investment that’s been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that on the pitch.

“I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second-highest wage bill in the world. It’s unforgivable, it really is.

“They have made some terrible investments in terms of recruitment. It’s all coming home to roost.

“This is going to get bad. The next six months are going to be really difficult.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App