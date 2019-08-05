Manchester United agree deal for Juventus striker

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim a £6.2m-a-year contract has been agreed for the 33-year-old Croatia international, who got ten goals and seven assists for Juventus last season.

The World Cup finalist will either cost United around £15m or be included as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, the report claims.

The Belgian striker is said to be still keen to leave Old Trafford, with Juve’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan also plotting another offer.

