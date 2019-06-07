  1. Home
Manchester United agree Daniel James deal with Swansea

Manchester United have agreed a deal with winger Daniel James from Swansea City.

The 21-year-old Wales international completed his medical on Thursday at United’s Carrington training complex and personal terms have been agreed.

According to Sky Sports, United will pay Swansea an initial fee of £15m, plus £3m in add-ons, for James, who becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing as the club’s manager.

The move will be finalised when FIFA’s international transfer window opens from June 11, at which stage the clubs will reveal more information about the deal.

James is the first signing for United this summer, with Solskjaer expected to overhaul his squad after a difficult season for the Red Devils which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League.

