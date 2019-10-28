Manchester City slap £100million price tag on striker to put off Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City have reportedly put a price tag of £100million on striker Gabriel Jesus to ward off interest from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga club are thought to be keen on the 22-year-old despite him penning a new long-term contract with City last year.

The Sun reports that Manchester City will put the huge price tag on the striker as a clear sign that he is not going anywhere.

Jesus was signed for £28.6million from Palmeiras in 2016 as a long term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero, 31, continues to be the main striker for Pep Guardiola, though, and already has eight goals this season.

Jesus has started just four league games this season but he did net his 50th City goal in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Guardiola is thought to still view Jesus as the club’s long-term successor to Aguero and has told the Manchester City board as much.

