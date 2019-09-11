Man,27, hangs self over frustration in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A youngman, Nasiru Aliyu Abdussalam, of Shekar Maidaki quarters, Kumbotso local government Area of Kano state, has hanged himself to death over a yet to be identified reason.

Nasiru, 27, was found dead, hanging on the rafter of roof of his room, when his business associates wanted to collect the order of building blocks they placed with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were some media reports alleging that late Nasiru hanged himself because he had been attempting to get married for years but his mother was frustrating his efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The mother of the deceased, Malama Amina Umar Ahmad, told Chronicle that a few days to his demise late Nasiru looked disturbed to the extent that he would be saying “Anyone that died now has gone to rest from the turbulence of this life.”

She said about six years ago, late Nasiru was diagnosed to be suffering from frustration at the Aminu Kano Teaching hospital.

“From then on, he has been taking drugs even though I had to force him at times to take it. He was a gentleman, but whenever the problem returned, you would notice some abnormality with him when you are close to him,” she said.

She said it got to a time that late Nasiru was rejecting his drugs to the extent that she had to grind and put them in his food. Eventually, the mother said she decided to go back to the hospital to convert the medication to injection that it was disguised as ulcer treatment.

Malama Amina traced the history of the late Nasiru’s frustration to about 13 years ago when her husband divorced her and she had to take her children with her, including late Nasiru.

She alleged that Nasiru’s father decided to send him away because the boy had chosen to be with his mother.

“When we came here, there was nobody around, it was farmland, but when I got married to my current husband, he became jealous and asked me to give him his children, which I refused to, as a result of which we had to go to court.

“There were allegations that I stopped Nasiru from getting married and that was the cause of his death. This was unfortunate and gross injustice to me, people are saying this without considering how much I suffered to train him. We were even discussing with his sisters to see how we can assist to get him married. But as you know it is not easy to get married nowadays, as there a lot of things to put in place,” she narrated.

One of the neigbours and a friend of the deceased, Hassan Sulaiman Adam, said they were together with the deceased for about seven years during which he noticed that late Nasiru was disturbed but he would not disclose to anyone as it was his family affairs.

Sulaiman said it was unfair to blame Nasiru’s mother for his death, as insinuated by some people, including a section of the media.

Many sympathizers who spoke to Chronicle expressed shock over the death of late Nasiru, describing him as a gentle person who was least expected to commit suicide.

When contacted, the Kano police spokesman, ASP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident, saying the state commissioner of police has directed for a thorough investigation on the circumstance surrounding his death.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App