Man, wife, son murdered in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, his wife and a five-year-old son were early hours of Friday allegedly murdered in their home at the North Bank suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the man whose name was given as Greg Indyor, his wife, Linda and son, Terkumaiwuese were suspected to have been killed in their sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the couple’s two-year-old daughter who survived the attack allegedly by unknown assailants is still battling for her life at an undisclosed hospital.

Witnesses alleged that the trio who were discovered dead in their room may have been strangulated to death by their attackers.

But, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, said the cause of their death was yet unknown.

Anene said that when police operatives found the bodies early Friday morning, there were no injuries on any parts of them to suggest that they might have been killed with an object or strangulated.

She added that the baby who survived among the family members could not talk as she is still too young to ascertain what happened.

The PPRO however said that further investigations would revealed the actual cause of the trio’s death.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App