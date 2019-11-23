Man, wife, son found dead at home

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, his wife and their five-year-old son were killed early yesterday in their home at the North Bank suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the man whose name was given as Greg Indyor, his wife, Linda and son, Terkumaiwuese, were suspected to have been killed in their sleep.

It was learnt that the couple’s two-year-old daughter who survived the attack by yet unknown people is currently battling for life at an undisclosed hospital.

Witnesses said they were discovered dead in their room and may have been strangulated to death by their attackers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, said the cause of their death was yet unknown.

Anene said when police operatives found the bodies early yesterday, there were no injuries on any part of them to suggest that they might have been killed with an object or strangulated.

She added that the baby who survived among the family members could not talk as she is still too young to describe what happened. The PPRO however said further investigations would reveal the actual cause of the incident.

