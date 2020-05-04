Man, wife die in Gada- Biyu auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A yet to be identified middle aged man and his wife were crushed by a motorist at Sabon-Gari village, near Gada- Biyu, on the Abuja -Lokoja road.

Our reporter learnt that a daughter of the deceased sustained injuries and was taken to the Abaji General Hospital for treatment by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the area.

A witness said the incident happened last Friday around 3:45 pm when a Toyota Corolla which was on speed ran over the deceased man and his wife as well as their daughter who were riding on a motorcycle.

He said the trio were returning from the farm, when the driver of the Toyota car coming from Gwagwalada axis suddenly veered off the road and crashed into them.

He said the man died on the spot while the wife died at the hospital.

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the FRSC, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Abdullahi Haruna Shehu, confirmed the incident which he attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said the corpses of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Abaji General Hospital morgue, saying the girl who sustained injuries was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

When City News visited the hospital, it gathered from a staff that the deceased family arrived Abuja from Benue State on Saturday evening to claim the corpses.

