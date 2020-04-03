Man who translated Bible into Itsekiri dies at 99

ADVERTISEMENT

Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, a Bible translator, has died in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area.

He died in his home at the early hours of Thursday at the age of 99.

A statement issued by a Business Mogul,. Felix Aganbi said that the late Bible translator, gifted interpreter and scholar had a strong influence in Itsekiri literature.

The deceased served as chairman for the Itsekiri Bible Translation Project, the team that completed the Old and New Testament translation in the Itsekiri language.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Late Pa Aganbi was a lawyer, a community leader and a lover of God. He was a highly reputed politician of the Second Republic in Nigeria and the Olare-Aja (community leader) of Koko.

The statement further praised late Deacon Aganbi for putting his learning to the service of the Church, using the Bible to nourish the faith and life of believers as well as for serving as a spiritual guide to many.

It also praised the accomplished translator for his well-known vision and linguistics competence in the languages of the Niger-Delta region

He would be remembered as a modern and progressive community leader, a committed citizen.

“Deacon Stephen Aganbi was a quintessential Nigerian. Throughout his political years, he proved to be an honest and courageous administrator. He also added charisma to education and astuteness both of which he displayed at difficult times’’ the statement reads in part.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App