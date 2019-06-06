Man who sets girlfriend’s family ablaze to face murder charges – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has said that Deji Adenuga, an ex-convict who allegedly set his girlfriend’s family house on fire, with nine persons indoor, will face murder charges for victims of the arson and that of his former wife he allegedly killed.

Addressing journalists in Akure on Thursday, the CP said the accused person popularly known as Oluodo had on April 23, 2019, at about 0200hrs, set a house ablaze where a family of nine was asleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the accused now in Olokuta prison in Akure told them that his grouse was that one of the family members called Titi Sanumi, who was his former girl friend, jilted him after investing so much on her.

CP Adie said eight of the victims of the arson who were mostly children were later confirmed dead, while the only remaining victim who happens to be the girl friend of the suspect is still in a critical condition in a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said it was after a manhunt for him that the suspect was arrested on April 28, 2019 in Ijebu Ode where he absconded to after committing the offence.

He described the accused as a notorious suspect known for committing heinous crime especially murder as he had earlier killed his former wife named Abiye, sometimes in year 2000, which led to his being remanded in Olokuta Prison.

The Police chief said the accused escaped with other inmates during a jail break in 2013, adding that he will face the law for the earlier murder case and the recent one.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App