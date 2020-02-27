Man who kissed Spanish TV reporter on air convicted of sexual assault

ADVERTISEMENT

A passerby who kissed a reporter during a live TV broadcast in Spain has been convicted of sexual assault and aggression.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday citing a ruling by the Courthouse of Arrecife, Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands.

The court also ordered the assailant to pay €2,410 in compensation to the victim.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, approached journalist Raquel Guillan and kissed her on the cheek while she was reporting live on camera on the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

He later fled the scene but reportedly dropped his wallet which allowed him to be identified and apprehended.

The man also purportedly pulled Guillan’s hair and pushed the woman, who refused to give him his wallet back.

The police arrested the assailant on Monday following a complaint by the victim.

According to the court order, the man is not allowed to approach the victim, her home, or her workplace closer than 984 feet. (Sputnik/NAN)

