Man Utd post record revenue of £627m

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United announced record revenues of £627 million ($780 million) on Tuesday as the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward moved to reassure fans his priority remains on the pitch.

United have won just two of their last 11 Premier League games stretching back to last season, which saw them miss out on this season’s Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss of income from Europe’s premier club competition will be felt in next year’s figures with United expecting a drop in revenue to between £560 and £580 million.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

United made just three summer signings in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James and have already found themselves short up front early in the campaign after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave for Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s retirement as manager in 2013 and do not appear to have closed the gap on rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, United still remain out in front of their Premier League rivals when it comes to making money.

City’s revenue for the 2017/18 season was £500.5 million, while Liverpool’s income for the same season was £455 million.

United’s net profit in the 12 months to June 30 was £18.9 million as their wage bill again increased by 12 percent to £332 million.

And there was also an exceptional £19.6 million expense for the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff in December.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App