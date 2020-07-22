Man United squeeze into CL places after Hammers draw

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United yesterday edged closer to qualifying for the Champions League as Mason Greenwood rescued a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell behind to Michail Antonio’s penalty in the first half at Old Trafford.

But teenage forward Greenwood struck after the interval to lift United into third place in the Premier League.

United are ahead of fourth placed Chelsea on goal difference after the ‘Blues’ suffered a crushing 3-5 loss at Anfield against champions Liverpool

United will finish in the top four if they draw or win in their decisive showdown with fifth placed Leicester on Sunday.

