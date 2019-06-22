Man United running out of time on transfers

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their holidays at various luxury locations around the world, Manchester United players report back for training a week on Monday, July 1st. At the end of last season manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer said that he wanted the club’s new signings all ready to go for pre-season training however that goal is a long way from being achieved. At present the only new player will be the £15million winger Daniel James signed from Swansea. Crystal Palace have rejected two approaches for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka because United offered only £35million plus add on extras amounting to £15million. Other Solskjaer targets include West Ham’s England international Declan Rice and Issa Diop, Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, Leicester’s Harry Maguire and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. This morning none of these are even close to signing for United. Diop might have joined United but West Ham wanted Anthony Martial as part of the deal and this was totally rejected by Solskjaer. Paul Pogba’s position at the club is still uncertain as his agent Mino Raiola contacts big European clubs trying to sell his prize possession for £150million which is the value put on Pogba by United. Romelu Lukaku wants to leave and is exploring his options and goalkeeper David de Gea is out of contract in 12 months and is hesitating to sign an extension. United fans are justifiably frustrated by their club’s transfer failures and fear that their place in the Premier League could be under threat by Wolves, Everton, Leicester West Ham and Watford. With an unimproved team, the beginning of the new season looks like it might resemble the end of last season when the Reds earned only eight points out of a possible 27 and missed out on a Champions League spot by not finishing in the top four. Only Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward can put this situation right by releasing funds and making two or three big signings but his record for doing this is tainted with disasters such as the case of Alexis Sanchez.

Will life be better for Hazard at Real?

The sun always seems to be brighter over the hill, or so the old saying goes. But I am wondering if life will be better for Eden Hazard at Barcelona now he has finally left Chelsea. Astonishingly 50,000 fans went to the Bernabeu Stadium to see their newest idol who was introduced in the all white kit of Real Madrid. Usually clubs invite the press for a media introduction and pictures but Real like to do things in spectacular style and made an occasion of unveiling their newest signing. President Florentine Perez announced to the fans, “I’ve wanted to say these words for a long time…I welcome one of the best players in the world: Eden Hazard. We know that Real Madrid was your greatest wish. You’re part of Real Madrid now. This is your home.” Could this truly be Hazard’s garden of Eden if you will excuse the play on words! In truth Real is probably the most hostile place to play if things do not go well as Gareth Bale or even Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham will testify. The fans who now adore Eden can turn against him equally quickly if he does not perform well. At Real, you are as good as your latest match performance. Chelsea’s dressing room has had its problems with player power questioning the manager’s authority – just ask Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte and even Maurizio Sarri. However, at Real that pressure politics from players can be even more intense if the season starts to unravel and things are not going well. Whether Hazard can become the new Ronaldo, Luis Figo or even Zidane himself remains to be seen but he is not an extrovert character like Ronaldo, he is more quiet and down to earth. He is quite capable of lighting up a football match with his skills but is less likely to do so with showmanship like Ronaldo. In life and on the field Eden is more like Lionel Messi in the way he approaches life and matches. I wish him luck but I think he will have to earn every penny of that £88.5million transfer fee and there will not be a honeymoon period.

Lampard meets Chelsea owner

My cousins tell me that Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard is a distant relative of mine. My grandfather was Charles Lampard and my family tell me that both Frank and I share a great grandfather called Alf Lampard. Whether it is true or not, I am not sure but it does give me double pleasure to see how Frank managed Derby very successfully and almost joined promotion qualifiers Norwich and Sheffield United in the Premier League. Now he is the hot favourite for a possible return to Stamford Bridge to manage Chelsea. My sources told me that Frank flew out to the South of France for a meeting with club owner Roman Abramovich on Wednesday to discuss the manager’s vacancy. Frank is now taking a short holiday in France with his family while the club makes the arrangements. Lampard’s current club will ask for £4m to buy out his contract with Derby which is no problem. Maurizio Sarri cleared out his office earlier this week and is now in Italy and will join Juventus following a short holiday. Lampard, rather than being grateful to Chelsea, has made it clear that he expects to be given a free hand to build the club in the way he sees fit if appointed. Tough talk when you are dealing with an owner like Roman Abramovich however Frank has the respect of the owner so he can push the boundaries a little more than usual. Chelsea have considered two other managers, Wolve’s Nuno Espirito Santo and Watford’s Javi Gracia.

Zola anxiously watching Chelsea situation

One person who is definitely watching the Chelsea situation is Assistant Coach and Chelsea legend Franco Zola. He has not yet been offered an extension to his one year contract which expires at the end of June. Outgoing manager Maurizio Sarri has expressed interest in taking Franco to Juventus with him but Zola wants to stay with Chelsea so it looks like ex-compatriot Lampard could hold his future in his hands. Chelsea have insisted they will not sack Zola because of his history with the club however what the club’s long term intention is has not been made clear.

Where can Coutinho move to?

Philippe Coutinho’s future at Barcelona remains in doubt as the £143million forward has encountered a difficult eighteen months since his arrival in January 2018 from Liverpool. Currently he is on duty with the Brazil national side in South America’s Copa America and his name has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United. I can report that he will not be joining Chelsea because the two window transfer ban dictates that the Blues cannot sign anyone during that time. United on the other hand are Liverpool’s deadly rivals and buying one of their former players brings all sorts of trouble from fans and players. Coutinho himself said he rules out United because of his Liverpool history. That leaves probably only Paris St-Germain as the only European club who could afford his huge price tag but my sources at the club say the management are less than impressed with the way he has performed scoring only 11 goals in 54 matches. Paris are looking to move Neymar back to Spain and that could release cash for Coutinho if it comes off. The problem is, if you can’t play well with Messi and Suarez backing you up, then where can you be a star performer. The deal has been a disaster for Barcelona and as they look around to offload the Brazilian the opportunities to sell him look very thin indeed.

