Man United held to goalless draw at Alkmaar

Manchester United’s lean goalscoring form continued in a turgid 0-0 draw away to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in their second Group L match in the Europa League on Thursday.

United never looked like scoring for most of the evening on the plastic surface of the Kyocera Stadium in The Hague and failed to produce one effort on target.

The hosts were playing 70 miles away from home because of a roof collapse at their AFAS Stadium last month, but their fans still produced a raucous atmosphere.

There was not too much to get excited about, however, with defences on top on the slick surface.

United will be happier with the point which puts them on four points from two games, level with Partizan Belgrade who won 2-1 in Astana in an earlier kickoff.

“The conditions were tough but I thought we did very well. It puts us in a good position,” Solskjaer, who had criticised the state of the artificial pitch in the build-up, said.

While United defended well, the paucity of their attacking options was again in evidence as their run without an away win in all competitions stretched to 10.

