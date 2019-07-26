MAN to Buhari: Assign best hands to manage economy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assign best hands to oversee all ministries handling the nation’s economy.

MAN Director-General Segun Ajayi Kadir made the appeal yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sideline of the 5th Annual General meeting of the Kwara/Kogi branch of the association.

Kadir, while reacting to the ongoing screening of the ministerial nominees in the Senate, said: “It is unfortunate that the distinguished senators are not able to identify what question to ask to know whether the nominees are capable. I want to appeal to the president of Nigeria not to joke with all the ministries of economies because we cannot joke with them.

“We are entering an Africa continental free trade area where competition is key. If we don’t have the first eleven manning the economy ministries, we have lost ab nitio. Government should focus in getting the right people. We can’t play politics with the economy.”

Chairman of MAN Kwara/Kogi branch, Kamorudeen Jimoh, called on the governments of both states to address smuggling.

