Man tells court: My wife is a chronic debtor

A retired civil servant, Lawrence Adeyemi, on Monday, sought the dissolution of his 19-year-old marriage in a Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan alleging that his wife, Sadia, was a chronic debtor.

Testifying, Adeyemi, who lives in Olunde area, Ibadan, said his wife was a compulsive debtor.

“The worrisome aspect of issue, is that she likes borrowing. My lord, it is as if Sadia married me to pay her debts.

”Worst of it all is that she detests seeing the children I had before I married her.

“Worst still, Sadia doesn’t take care of me whenever I fall ill,” he said.

The respondent, however, opposed the suit and prayed the court not to put an end to her union.

“Please my lord, I love my husband because he takes care of me as well as the children.

“The children he had with his first wife are the root cause of our problems, because they don’t want me to take the place of their mother.

“His first child once accused me of being diabolical and therefore, suspected me of causing all the problems in the family,” Sadia stated.

Delivering judgement, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, dissolved the marriage and granted custody of the three children to Adeyemi.

He ordered the plaintiff to pay N5,000 to the respondent to enable her move her things out of his house. (NAN)

