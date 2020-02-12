Man taken to court for allegedly assaulting ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT

A middle-aged man, Peter Melechi, has been dragged before an Ejigbo chief magistrate court for allegedly beating up his former girlfriend for ditching him for another man.

Melechi, who was dragged to court on a two-count charge of assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, was said to have knocked off some of his ex-lover’s teeth.

The police said that the defendant allegedly cornered the complaint at the White Sand area, Isheri, Lagos, and attacked her.

The complainant later reported a case of assault at the Isheri Oshun Police Division.

Melechi pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Superintendent Kenneth Asibor, asked the court for a date for hearing to enable the police prove that the defendant actually committed the alleged assault.

The magistrate, Mr T. O. Shomade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Shomade remanded him in a correctional centre pending when he will perfect his bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till March 18, 2020.

