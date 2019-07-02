Man stabs friend to death in brawl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ado-Ekiti magistrate court, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Omobulejo Olawale, 25, in prison custody for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is being tried for murder.

The magistrate, Mr Timothy Abe, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Abe adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 29, 2017 in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant murdered one Ayeni Temitope.

“The defendant and the deceased were friends, but they had a little misunderstanding at a beer parlour, which resulted in fighting,” he said.

The prosecutor said in the process of their fighting, the defendant stabbed the deceased with a broken bottle on his hand and he bled to death.

“After he committed the crime, the defendant fled, but was later apprehended by the police,” Akinwale said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

However, the plea of the accused was not taken. (NAN)

