Man sets son ablaze over N500 theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man from Afia Nsit in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly setting his son ablaze.

It was gathered that the suspect, Idorenyin Essien, committed the act, which led to the death of the minor, after he learnt that the boy allegedly stole N500 from his neighbour’s house to buy food.

ADVERTISEMENT

A community leader in Afia Nsit, Effiong Okon, who narrated the incident, said Essien burnt his son to death by tying him up and setting him on fire.

He said Essien, who had refunded the money to the neighbour, scolded his son for stealing the N500 and later sent the boy to buy kerosene.

He explained that when the boy returned with the kerosene, Essien tied his son with a rope, poured the kerosene on him, lit the fire and watched the boy burn.

Okon said though the boy was rushed to the hospital, he died and the community alerted the police which led to the arrest of the father.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the police in the state, Macdon Odiko, said it happened on August 30.

He said the police patrol team in Eket arrested the suspect at his residence, adding that the case would be charged to court, and if Essien is found guilty, he would face the full wrath of the law.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App