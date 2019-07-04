Man sentenced to 6 months imprisonment over contempt of court

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Ayoola Sunday, to six month imprisonment with hard labour for contempt of court.

The Magistrate, Olukunle Owolawi, who convicted Sunday for disobeying an order of the court, also gave him an option of N20, 000 fine.

Owolawi said the sentenced was necessitated by the need to ensure that the rule of law was maintained in the county.

Sunday was convicted on a charge of contempt of court, contrary to Section 133 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The convict had pleaded guilty to the charge, urging the court to temper justice with mercy.

Owolawi, in his ruling, said sinner must not go unpublished, adding that the sentenced would serve as deterrent to other offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 26, 2019. (NAN)

