Man sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for stealing roofing sheet, door

Kubwa Grade1 Area Court on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Musbau Abubakar, to five months imprisonment for stealing a roofing sheet and one door.

Abubakar, who resides at Kubwa village in Abuja, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, however, urged the court to temper justice with mercy on the ground of Abubakar being first time offender.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, sentenced Abubakar to five months imprisonment.

Balarabe however, gave Abubakar an option of N5, 000 fine.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that Abubakar criminally trespassed into one Joshua Rago’s Mechanic shop at Kubwa, Abuja on June 2.

“Abubakar stole Rago’s roofing sheet and one door valued N8, 000, but got arrested while he tried to escape with the stolen items,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

