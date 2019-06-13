Man seeks divorce over wife’s ‘kayan mata’ business

ADVERTISEMENT

A 63-year-old man, Sagir Yusuf of Badikko, Kaduna, on Thursday dragged his wife to a Sharia Court Court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly selling ”kayan mata”, sexual aphrodisiacs for women.

Yusuf told the court that his wife, Aisha Umar, 40, leaves the house as early as 9 a.m. and comes back at 10 p.m

ADVERTISEMENT

”I have been suspicious of her movements. She goes out and leaves me with our three children. I bath and cook for them,

“My friends have been telling me about what she does for a living. I want to pronounce a divorce to her, that is why I approached this court,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Umar, denied the allegations, saying: He is not telling the courrt the truth.

“He doesn’t feed us, he hides in his own apartment and cooks for himself. Even this morning before we came to court, he did not provide anything for us to eat”.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal after listening to both parties, granted the prayers of Yusuf.

He ordered the complainant to provide for the upkeep of his children.

”This court orders you to allow your divorced wife to stay in your house, in her apartment until she is pure for remarriage as Islam instructed”, the Judge added.

SA/SH

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App