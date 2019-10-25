Man seeks divorce over wife’s disrespect

ADVERTISEMENT

A civil servant, Sadiq Yakubu, on Friday pleaded with an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve his marriage over alleged wife’s disrespectful acts.

Yakubu also pleaded with the court to dissolve the union because his wife, Fatima, a housewife, had not been a good wife.

He further told the court that his wife’s attitude toward him had “killed” the love he had for her and he could never love her again.

Yakubu informed the court that he had been living with Fatima for over seven years and the union has three children.

He said that the respondent was very disrespectful, would not adhere to his instructions and had extended the disrespectful acts to other members of the family.

According to the petitioner, he had made several conscious efforts to make the respondent change for good, but proved abortive.

He told the court that he had lost his love for her and was no longer interested in the marriage, pleading for its dissolution.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations

The Judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for hearing and consideration of settlement. (NAN)

