Man ‘returns to snatching motorcycles’ after serving jail term

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-convict, James Vincent, has been arrested for allegedly committing the same offense for which he was earlier convicted-motorcycle snatching.

The ex-convict was paraded alongside five others by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State on Monday.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mahmud Gidado Fari said, Vincent was “arrested for the same offense in 2015 and served his term at the Lafia Custodial Centre. He has now devised a sophisticated system by having an organized syndicate, ladies, to lure the motorcyclists and a receiver for the stolen motorbikes, who he met in jail.”

The 31-year-old suspect, however said his wife’s younger brother stole his motorcycle, which made him to go back to snatching motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It was gathered that the suspect normally stopped commercial motorcyclists while in company of a woman, who he picks up on the street.

It was further gathered that the suspect sit behind the woman on the motorcycle before directing the motorcycle rider to take him to an alley where he snatched the motorcycle.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App